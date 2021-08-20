Delhi Minor Rape and Murder Case: Facebook, Instagram Remove Rahul Gandhi's Post

Previously, microblogging site Twitter had removed the post too, following a notice from the NCPCR.

Meanwhile, Twitter, on 14 August, restored Gandhi's account after it was suspended for tweeting photos of the family

A day after Twitter locked the accounts of the Congress party and a number of its leaders, Gandhi had posted a video on YouTube registering his protest against the action, for which the party has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," Gandhi can be heard saying in the video titled 'Twitter's Dangerous Game'.

The BJP, on the other hand, had hailed this decision by Twitter as having shown Gandhi 'the door'.