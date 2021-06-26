Delhi Man Killed, Wife Injured in Suspected Case of Honour Killing

In a suspected case of honour killing, a man was shot dead and his wife was injured by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Dwarka on Friday, 25 June.
Vinay Dahiya (24), a taxi driver, and Kiran Dahiya (19) were reportedly shot multiple times inside their rented accommodation in Amberhai village in Dwarka, according to police sources quoted by IANS.
Kiran is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Venkateshwar hospital. Her family has reportedly been detained for questioning.
The couple’s advocate, Abhimanyu Kalsy, told The Indian Express that they had approached him alleging death threats and opposition from Kiran’s family to their relationship.
They had then moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection, which on 9 August last year had asked the Sonepat Senior Superintendent of Police to “ascertain the truth in the allegations of the petitioners… assess the threat perception of the petitioners,” the report added.
Kiran’s mother, too, had lodged a complaint of abduction, claiming that she was a minor.
Kalsy told the daily that no protection was provided despite them moving the high court.
“She was 18 when they got married. I later moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR, which was subsequently done, but no police assistance was provided to them,” he told the newspaper.
(With inputs from IANS and The Indian Express.)
