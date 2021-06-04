Man Gets Spinal Fracture After ‘Police Torture’, Files Complaint

Khan claimed that he was taken to the police station later where the cops thrashed him with lathis, punched him, and kicked him. Talking to The Wire, Khan recounted that the three policemen also used anti-Muslim slurs. He told the media group that the policemen yelled, “Bh*****d, ab karega call? Karega call 100 number par? Tum logon ne naak mein dum kar rakha hai, Mullon saalon (S*****-f****r, now tell us whether you’ll call? Will you dare to call the 100 helpline number? You people have created a nuisance, you bloody Mullahs).”

He was released on the midnight of 18 May, after which he went to a hospital to get his MLC done. He was told he has spinal fracture. Copies of a CT scan, MRI scan and digital skiagram reveal injuries to Khan’s spine, including a fracture on the vertebra and a “small, detached bone fragment”, reported The Wire.

Commenting on the issue, DCP (South District) Atul Thakur said, "Vigilance enquiry is ongoing", as per a report by The New Indian Express.