Delhi Govt Says No To Converting Stadiums into Jails Amid Protests

Amid massive protests by farmers heading from Punjab towards Delhi, the Delhi Police on Friday, 27 November, reportedly asked the Delhi government for permission to convert nine stadiums to temporary jails for the protesters, a request which the Delhi government rejected.

"The farmers' demands are legitimate. Jailing them isn't the solution to the issue. Their demands must be accepted," Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday, according to NDTV. "This protest is non-violent. Non-violent protest is every Indian's right. So the Delhi government has refused the Delhi police's request," he added.

AAP Leaders Raise Objections

Prior to the government’s rejection, AAP leaders took to Twitter to raise objection towards the Delhi Police’s request, with Saurabh Bharadwaj, an AAP spokesperson, calling it “the most inhuman thing.”

Raghav Chadha, AAP’s national spokesperson also tweeted on Friday, 27 November: “I urge the Delhi Govt to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons. The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist. Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution - Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society.”

Farmers Continue Protests, March Towards Delhi

IANS reports that the police tried to negotiate with farmer delegations, stressing that they will not be allowed to enter the national capital. However, the protestors are adamant to carry on the protest march till Delhi. Towns such as Singhu, Tikri and many others surrounding the national capital region are witnessing farmer movement, with heavy police force being deployed at several border points.

“We are not here to fight or cause any trouble. We just want to put forward our point peacefully, the police though seems in a confrontation mood[sic.]” a protesting farmer said, as quoted by IANS.

Around 500 farmer organisations in the country have been organising the "Delhi Chalo" demonstration for the last two months to express their discontentment with the new agricultural laws passed by the Modi government.