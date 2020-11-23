Delhi Govt Withdraws Order to Shut 2 Markets Over COVID Violations

The Quint

An order to shut two markets in Nangloi, Delhi for not adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines and overcrowding was withdrawn by the Delhi government on Monday, 23 November, hours after the notice was sent the previous night, reported NDTV. Subhash Bindal, General Secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association, Nangloi Market said to ANI, “It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of crowd on main road near market. Order was withdrawn last night. Official order copy is awaited”.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued an order Sunday, 22 November, directing the shutdown, in overall public interest, of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market, Nangloi till 30 November for flouting coronavirus norms on social distancing and wearing of masks. "The government directives for wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such COVID-19 safety measures were being violated both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri (street side) markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials”, a senior official had told NDTV. This decision would have affected over 200 vendors who set up shop daily in the evening market.

Earlier, the market association had expressed concern about the CM’s proposal to the Centre to impose restrictions and to shut down the markets who were found in violation of COVID-19 norms for a short period to contain the spread of coronavirus in the capital city. On Friday, 20 November, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a virtual meeting with market associations in the city and said the government didn’t want to shut down any markets. Kejriwal had urged associations to provide masks and support the government’s efforts in preventing the spread of the coronavirus that has gripped the country since March, this year, reported NDTV. The CM had said, “Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, the government does not wish to shut any markets. They assured that those without masks will be provided one for free by market associations. Shops will also be asked to keep spare masks & sanitisers”, reported Hindustan Times.

Capital City Struggles to Contain Surge of COVID-19

Last week, the Delhi government increased the fine for not wearing masks to Rs 2,000.

Delhi has struggled to contain the surge in coronavirus cases, with figures crossing 5.29 lakh.

India on Monday, 23 November, reported 44,059 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,39,866. The death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738, making the country the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.