Delhi Govt to Review Restrictions to Tackle 'Very Poor' Pollution Levels

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has asked for an emergency meeting to be held by the Centre for states.
(Photo: IANS)
As Delhi’s air quality hovers around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will be holding a meeting with senior government officials on Monday, 22 November, to review restrictions imposed in the capital to control pollution levels.
“The meeting has been called to review the restrictions which come to an end on Sunday. Officials of all departments concerned will be in attendance,” PTI quoted an official as saying.
The Delhi government had on 17 November issued a 10-point direction including barring entry of trucks into the city, ban on construction, and demolition activities to curb pollution.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had halted offline classes in schools and colleges till further notice. Government officials were also directed to work from home.
Additionally, it was also announced that 1,000 private CNG buses would be added to the public transport system.
However, as of Sunday, 21 November, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category, although according to the central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, strong winds are likely to bring some relief in the coming days.
(With inputs from PTI)
