Activists Have Our Solidarity But Not Part of Demands: Farm Unions

On Thursday, 10 December, dozens of posters of activists currently in jail were put up by sections of the farmers’ protests at the Tikri border, to mark the Human Rights Day.

Images from the protest site showed farmers holding aloft posters of activists, including Umar Khalid and Bhima Koregaon activists, who have been jailed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Posters of activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, poet Varavara Rao, Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, and JNU student Sharjeel Imam and former student Umar Khalid, among others, were held up by the farmers on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

The Quint spoke with farmer unions to find out whether the release of the prisoners is something that unions would officially demand or if this was done in solidarity.