Delhi Excise Scam: CBI Issues Look Out Circular Against Eight Accused

A total of nine private persons were named in the FIR and the LOC has been issued for all except for Manoj Rai.
The long-running controversy over Delhi's liquor policy boiled over on Friday, 19 August, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house.

(Image: Altered by The Quint)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons accused in connection with the excise policy case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

A total of nine private persons were named in the FIR and the LOC has been issued for all except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, CBI Sources told ANI.

The list reportedly includes Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail, Dinesh Arora of Radha Industries, Sunny Marwah of Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm, Arjun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.

In July, the chief secretary of the Delhi government submitted a report alleging "ulterior motive of monetary gains" through Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22, which was recently rescinded.

This culminated in the CBI raiding the house of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, and naming him as the principal accused in the case on 19 August.

While Sisodia "welcomed" the CBI into his home and professed his innocence, he also claimed on Saturday that he will be arrested by the investigation agency in two to three days.

Read more about the case here.

(With inputs from ANI)

