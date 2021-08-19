Ground Report | Hospitals in Rural Delhi That Exist Only on Papers

Shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and ventilators led to the death of many during the second COVID-19 wave in Delhi – these lives could've been saved had there been more hospitals.

In May 2020, The Quint published a story revealing that between April 2015 and March 2019, Arvind Kejriwal's government did not commission a single new hospital in Delhi. Makeshift arrangements were made by adding beds at existing hospitals, but that wasn't good enough, because the number of doctors and nurses did not go up.

But has the situation improved? Has the Delhi government moved forward on several pending hospital projects? The Quint visited six hospital land sites that had been handed over by the Delhi Health Department to the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Delhi back in February 2011, for hospital construction.

Our ground report reveals that of the six hospital sites, at four sites, no construction work has started, only boundary walls exist and at two sites, construction work has started only in early 2021.