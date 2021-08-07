Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Charge Sheet Against Sushil Kumar in Murder Case

Police said that Kumar allegedly kidnapped Dhankar from his Model Town home in Delhi, after which he was taken to the Chhatrasal stadium. Police also claimed to be in possession of a video recording that shows Kumar beating up the junior wrestler.

ANI reported that the charge sheet filed by the police mentions the names of 155 prosecution witnesses including four people that were injured in the brawl. The police filed an FIR against the accused for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, robbery, and rioting among others.

Kumar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail and has reportedly been charged under various sections of the IPC related to murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy.