Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Sambit Patra Over Clipped Video of Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 23 November, ordered the police to register FIR against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for sharing a doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, portraying the leader as speaking in support of the recently revoked farm laws, news agency ANI reported.

Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party's Rishikesh Kumar stated that they sought directions from the court under sections 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).