Delhi Court Grants Bail to Ex-NIA SP Arvind Digvijay Negi in Document Leak Case

A Delhi court on Thursday, 2 June, granted bail to National Investigation Agency's (NIA) former superintendent of police (SP) and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi, arrested for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, court sources said.

Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh granted relief to Negi on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

Negi, a police officer who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, was arrested in connection with a case registered by the NIA on 6 November last year.