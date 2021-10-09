Delhi May Have Complete Blackout in Two Days: Delhi Govt Says Amid Coal Shortage

"Our request to the centre is that railway wagons should be arranged and coal should be transported to the plants soonest. All the plants are already running in only 55 per cent capacity," the minister in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said.

Mr Jain alleged the coal crisis appears to be "man-made, just as the crisis of medical oxygen supply during the COVID-19 second wave."

"There is politics going on. If you create a crisis, it will seem that some great work has been done by solving it," he said.

Amid the coal shortage in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, seeking his intervention in making adequate arrangements in the national capital as the power generation from the major central generating plants has been affected.

Kejriwal in a tweet said that, "Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention."