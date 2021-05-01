COVID Crisis: Delhi Lockdown Extended by One Week, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 1 May, said that the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital will be extended by one more week, until 10 May.

The lockdown was first imposed on 19 April and was slated to end at 5 am on 26 April.

Kejriwal, at that time, stated that it had become necessary to implement the lockdown and it was the last resort.

“Last week (19 April), we had imposed a six-day lockdown, which was supposed to end at 5 am tomorrow (26 April). The intensity, with which the cases are rising, made it imperative to impose this lockdown. This was the last resort against the rising cases in Delhi and it had become essential to do it. But the COVID surge refuses to come down. We took opinions from the people and everybody said that the lockdown should be extended. It is now being extended in Delhi for another week till 5 am next Monday (3 May),” Kejriwal said in a briefing.

