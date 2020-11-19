Delhi Constable Rescues 76 Children; Gets ‘Out-of-Turn’ Promotion

A female police constable from Delhi's Samaypur Badli police station became the first police personnel to get an "out-of-turn promotion" for rescuing 76 children, as a part of an incentive mechanism announced by the Police. Woman Head Constable (WHC) Seema Dhaka was granted a promotion by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava for her work in uniting children with several families in the last three months.

On 7 August this year, Shrivastava had announced an incentive scheme, which included an out-of-turn promotion, for constables and head constables if they rescue 50 children (under the age of 14) in a year. Dhaka is the first person to get a promotion under the scheme. Of the 76 children she rescued, 56 are under the age of 14. "These missing children have been traced not only from Delhi but from other states as far as Punjab and West Bengal," said a statement by the Delhi Police. "Women HC Seema Dhaka, PS Samaypur Badli, deserves congratulations for being the first police person to be promoted out of turn for recovering 56 children in 3 months under incentive scheme. Hats off to fighting spirit and joy brought to families. @LtGovDelhi (sic)", wrote Shrivastava on Twitter.

One of the most challenging cases for Dhaka was the rescue of a minor from West Bengal in October this year. The police team travelled in boats and crossed two rivers during floods to trace the child, reported The Indian Express. Dhaka said the boy’s mother had filed a complaint two years ago but later changed her address and mobile number. “We couldn’t trace her but knew that they hailed from West Bengal. A search operation was initiated. We went to a small village and crossed two rivers during floods. We somehow managed to rescue the child from near his relative’s place. The boy didn’t want to go home. He said he has a stepfather who beat him,” said Dhaka to paper. "I worked without any break as per leads I had been getting. I am certainly happy," said Dhaka to news agency ANI.