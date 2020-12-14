Delhi Shivers as Mercury Suddenly Dips to 8.4 Degree Celsius: IMD

The national capital saw a massive dip in mercury on Monday, 14 December, and if the weatherman is right it may plummet further by Thursday-Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, down from 11.4 on Sunday and 14.4 on Saturday.
Nationwide, there will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest India during next four days till Friday. There will be, however, no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of central and east India.
Dense fog will form its blanket over Jammu division, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides the representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road Observatory recorded it at 7.4 degrees Celsius, according to the data provided by the weather forecasting agency.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category on Monday due to favourable wind speed. The city's air quality index (AQI) was 165 at noon. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI in the national Capital stood at 305 in the "very poor" category.
Union Ministry of Earth Science's air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said that the air quality is better as high winds helped to clean accumulated pollutants.
The AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate from the moderate to the poor category in the next two days.
