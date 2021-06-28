Delhi Biker Beaten Up With Rod After Road Accident, Caught on Cam

A biker and his co-passenger were reportedly assaulted in Delhi's Palam area on Friday, 18 June, following a brawl that broke out when their vehicle allegedly grazed against a scooter, as per an NDTV report.

The altercation was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the locality, and a video of the episode being circulated on social media shows the rider of the scooter hitting the biker on the head with a rod, injuring him severely.