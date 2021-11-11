Delhi Bar Association Employee Found Dead in Lawyer Chamber at Tis Hazari Court

A temporary employee with the Delhi Bar Association was found dead inside a lawyer's chamber in the capital's Tis Hazari court complex on Thursday, 11 November.

The deceased, who has been identified as Manoj, worked as a peon and had reportedly been unwell for the past few days, according to Bar & Bench. Police said Manoj was a TB patient as well as a chronic alcoholic.

The dustbin inside the chamber where he was found reportedly had vomit laced with blood. There were no external injuries found on the body.

The body has now been sent for post-mortem.