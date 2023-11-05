GRAP 4 Implemented To Tackle Rising Pollution in Delhi: What Are Its Provisions?

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.



The fourth phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi on Sunday, 5 November, and 50 percent of government staff directed to work from home amid rising pollution levels.

Further, the Delhi government extended the closure of primary schools till 10 November. For grades 6-12, the schools have been given the option of shifting to online classes. Delhi Education Minister Atishi tweeted about the development on Sunday morning.

Apart from the GRAP stage 4, provisions of stages 1,2, and 3 will continue to remain in effect.