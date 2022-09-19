Delhi Liquor Policy: ED Summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, 4th Leader Under Lens

With this, four AAP leaders, including former minister Satyendar Jain, Sisodia and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan are facing the heat from central investigative agencies.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on 30 May in a money laundering case. Recently, Khan’s house and four other premises linked to him were raided by the ACB, which found an unlicensed gun and some cash. Khan was arrested on 16 September.

The CBI has made Sisodia the accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The allegations against Sisodia are that the liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The probe agency had last week conducted raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 after taking over the case from the CBI, which has named Sisodia as accused in its FIR.