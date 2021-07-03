Welham Boys' School Officials Booked for Seeking Halal Meat Suppliers

Authorities of the Welham Boys' School, a prominent school in Dehradun, were booked on Friday, 3 July, for 'inviting halal meat suppliers for the mess'.
(Photo Courtesy: Welham Boys)
The complaint was filed by Bajrang Dal's convener Vikas Verma for 'promoting enmity between groups', reported The Times of India. The principal, vice principal and the manager of the residential school have been booked under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code which pertains to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.
Earlier this week, Bajrang Dal members protested outside the residential school over the advertisement.
The alumni association of the school has said that the matter was 'blown out of proportion'.
"It seems that the matter was blown out of proportion but the institute should have been more cautious since the issue is sensitive," Gurjyotinder Singh told the newspaper.
Published: 03 Jul 2021,11:45 AM IST