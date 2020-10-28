Deepika Rajawat Granted Anticipatory Bail In Navratri Tweet Case

A Jammu and Kashmir court on Wednesday, 28 October, allowed anticipatory bail to advocate Deepika Rajawat in a case registered against her over a tweet posted during Navratri.
According to Bar and Bench, the order passed by Judge Sanjeev Gupta opined that Rajawat deserved interim protection from arrest.
If arrested, the anticipatory bail order mandates that she be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.
An FIR has been filed against Rajawat under Sections 294 (obscene acts), and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).
Rajawat on Monday, 19 October, posted a cartoon with a caption ‘irony’. Many handles on social media said she was“shaming Hindus and their festivals.”
“My tweet was to highlight the mindset of people and not to hurt anyone’s religious sentiment. I want to reiterate that my tweet was not to abuse anyone,” she told The Quint, adding that there was “no doubt” that the mob had gathered following the online abuse she had faced.
A mob of 20-25 men gathered outside lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat’s house in Jammu late night on 20 October, forcing her to call the police to clear the crowd.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
