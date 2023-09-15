Deccan Herald & Prajavani Team Up With Quintype DXP to Enhance Digital Presence

Indian media giant, The Printers Mysore, known for newspapers like Deccan Herald and Prajavani, announced its partnership with Quintype, a prominent digital-first newsroom growth platform, on Thursday, 14 September.
(Photo: The Printers Mysore)
The media company partnered up Quintype to evolve to a diversified media group and enhance its digital media presence.
In course of integration of Quintype's flagship News CMS platform, over 2 million stories were migrated to it without any dip in website traffic, Quintype stated.
"Furthermore, most of their URLs now achieve a "Good" rating in Google's Core Web Vitals assessment," it added.
Adding to it, Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype said, "We're thrilled to team up with The Printers Mysore, a media titan in India boasting nearly 9 million print readers and an impressive over 100 million monthly pageviews."
