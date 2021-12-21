3 Dead, 44 Injured After Fire in Indian Oil's Haldia Refinery

Three people have been reported dead, while 44 others suffered from burn injuries after a fire broke out at Indian Oil Corporation's Haldia refinery in West Bengal on Tuesday, 21 December.

The incident, which occurred during a shutdown and maintenance operation being undertaken by the company, was subsequently brought under control and the fire was extinguished, IOC said in a statement.

The injured, after receiving first aid, were shifted to the Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment, with the help of the district administration.