3 Dead, 44 Injured After Fire in Indian Oil's Haldia Refinery

Three people have been reported dead, while 44 others suffered from burn injuries after a fire broke out at Indian Oil Corporation's Haldia refinery in West Bengal on Tuesday, 21 December.
The incident, which occurred during a shutdown and maintenance operation being undertaken by the company, was subsequently brought under control and the fire was extinguished, IOC said in a statement.
The injured, after receiving first aid, were shifted to the Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment, with the help of the district administration.
A senior police officer of the Purba Medinipur district told news agency PTI that 37 of those injured have been referred to a hospital in Kolkata. The official indicated that the condition of seven of them is said to be critical.
Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident, the IOC has said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences for the deceased in a tweet.
"Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," she said.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet, said, "Detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."
