DCW Chief Summons Twitter Officials, Police Over Child Pornography on Site

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 20 September issued summonses to Twitter and the city police over the availability of child pornography videos on the microblogging website.

Twitter and the Delhi Police have been given time till 26 September to respond to the summonses.

"The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for Rs 20 to Rs 30. This is horrific," DCW chief Swati Maliwal told reporters.

She said she has asked Twitter how such videos are existing on the site and what policies does it have for checking such content.