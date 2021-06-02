UP: After ‘Feedback’ Meet, Central BJP Leaders Hail Yogi Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday, 2 June, applauded the work done by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in managing the COVID situation, saying that it has been "unparalleled”.

News agency PTI quoted the minister saying, "This pandemic was beyond everyone's control. Despite this, the chief minister's work was better compared to other states. The work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the pandemic has been unparalleled.”

The party vice president, who is presently in Lucknow along with BJP’s national general secretary of organisation BL Santhosh, had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Monday and convened a meeting with Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya on Tuesday.