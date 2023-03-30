'Cops Not Filing FIR', Darshan's Father Writes To CM; Mumbai Police Denies Claim

“We are apprehensive that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is attempting to sideline and divert the investigation from the angle of caste discrimination faced by Darshan, which has been reported by multiple persons and is part of my complaint,” Ramesh Solanki wrote in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 29 March.

Ramesh is the father of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay on 12 February. His family, which belongs to the Dalit community, has alleged that Darshan faced caste discrimination on campus, while IIT-Bombay has consistently refuted these claims.

The deceased's father has demanded that appropriate action be taken against (Mumbai police) officers “who are trying to manipulate the process” in this matter.

In his letter to the chief minister, Darshan’s father has asserted that the officers of the Mumbai Police “refused to entertain our request for registration of FIR.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer of the Mumbai Police told The Quint that Ramesh was supposed to file the FIR on 26 March, "but he could not make it for reasons best known to him."