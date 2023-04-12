Police Recover Cutter Allegedly Used To Threaten IIT-B Student Darshan Solanki

Darshan Solanki.
(Photo: Altered by Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
The cutter which was allegedly used to threaten IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki by his batchmate Arman Khatri has been recovered, the Mumbai Police SIT said on Tuesday, 11 April.
"Today, we took Khatri to his hostel room on IIT campus. There, we recovered the cutter based on the information provided by him in the presence of witnesses. It will be an important evidence," a police official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
The police had said on Sunday, 9 April, that they had arrested Khatri in connection with alleged abetment of suicide.
Khatri was allegedly mentioned in the 'suicide note' recovered by the SIT last month from Darshan's room. The note read, “Arman has killed me,” said the Mumbai police, as quoted by PTI.
However, after recovering the suicide note, as per media reports, the police said that Khatri was “harassing and threatening him (Darshan).”
Solanki, a first-year student of B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT-Bombay, had died by suicide on 12 February. His family hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and they belong to the Dalit community.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
