Danish Siddiqui to Be Laid to Rest at Jamia Millia Islamia Graveyard

The mortal remains of slain Reuters chief photojournalist Danish Siddiqui will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard.
The mortal remains of slain Reuters chief photojournalist Danish Siddiqui will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, a statement from the university said on Sunday, 18 July, according to news agency PTI.
Siddiqui's family had a long enduring connection with the university and the vice-chancellor said that an exception has been made for the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.
Siddiqui himself did his schooling from Jamia and followed it up with a graduation in Economics as well as a masters in Mass Communication from the university's AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) from 2005 -2007.
Moreover, his father Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui had held the position of Dean of Faculty of Education at the university.
Siddiqui was killed on 16 July in crossfire while covering the military conflict between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan.
The Indian journalist had been covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days.
On Saturday, ANI reported, quoting government sources, that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back Siddiqui's mortal remains.
A flight bearing his remains is expected to land in Delhi later on Sunday and the last rites will be carried out the same night.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Published: 18 Jul 2021,04:48 PM IST