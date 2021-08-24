7 Dalits thrashed over suspicion of practising ‘black magic’ in Maharashtra.

What Instigated the Villagers?

During Moharram, the villagers claim, three women in the village had ‘devi’ in them, for which they blame the Dalit members of two families, saying they practiced ‘black magic’ on the women.

Later, the two families were called to the village square, where they were then brutally beaten. The injured included Shantabai Kamble (53), Shivraj Kamble (74), Sahebrav Huke (48), Dhamsheela Huke (38), Panchphula Huke (55), Prayagbai Huke (64), and Eknath Huke (70).