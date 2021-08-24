7 Dalits thrashed over suspicion of practising ‘black magic’ in Maharashtra.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
Seven members of two Dalit families were thrashed by locals of a village in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on suspicion of practising "black magic" on Saturday, 21 August.
Five of the seven Dalit members were seriously injured and had to be hospitalised. The incident was recorded on video, where it can be seen that the families were assaulted by dozens of villagers.
During Moharram, the villagers claim, three women in the village had ‘devi’ in them, for which they blame the Dalit members of two families, saying they practiced ‘black magic’ on the women.
Later, the two families were called to the village square, where they were then brutally beaten. The injured included Shantabai Kamble (53), Shivraj Kamble (74), Sahebrav Huke (48), Dhamsheela Huke (38), Panchphula Huke (55), Prayagbai Huke (64), and Eknath Huke (70).
The police reached the spot of the incident at night and rescued the Dalit members who were made hostage by the villagers. The victims were moved to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
On Sunday, policemen were deployed in the village to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, Chandrapur MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar visited GMCH to enquire about the victims’ well-being on Monday.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined