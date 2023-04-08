Dalit Woman Raped and Set on fire in Rajasthan's Barmer, Say Police

Image used for representational purpose.
Trigger Warning: Rape, Graphic Violence
A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped and set on fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, said the police on Friday.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, officials said that the women suffered 40-50 percent burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur.
The newspaper reported that officials (who requested anonymity) said that the accused set the woman on fire and fled from the spot after neighbours heard her scream and gathered at the spot. The woman has two children.
According to the police, the accused, Shakur Khan, belonged to the same village as the woman.
Nitesh Arya, Barmer’s additional superintendent of police told HT, "The incident took place on Thursday evening. The accused is currently absconding, and police are searching for him."
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)