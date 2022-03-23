Tamil Nadu: 8 Men Rape Dalit Woman for 7 Months; Govt Transfers Case to CB-CID

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, 23 March, handed over the Virudhunagar sexual assault case to the CB-CID, amid uproar from the Opposition over two of the eight accused being DMK functionaries.

Stating that the accused had been arrested within 24 hours of the filing of the case, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that unlike the Pollachi case that had unfolded in a similar manner, the perpetrators of this case would be punished soon.

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was sexually assaulted by eight people for several months by threatening to leak her private videos. The accused DMK functionaries Hariharan (27) and Junaith Ahamed (27) have been suspended from the party.