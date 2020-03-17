‘Sangh Is Casteist’: Why a Dalit Who Went to Break Babri Quit RSS

What was your role in the Babri Masjid demolition? Tell me more about your journey to Ayodhya.

(In 1990) When we left Bhilwara for Ayodhya, till Ajmer there were senior VHP and RSS functionaries who were accompanying us. When we took the train from Ajmer for Ayodhya, they made us board the train but didn’t get on it themselves. When I asked “What happened, even they were supposed to come with us?” they said that they will get more people and meet us in Ayodhya.

In that coach, there were some Muslim passengers who were also travelling. When we saw them we felt angry, that because of them Ram Mandir construction had been halted and they are travelling in peace while we have to stand and travel. So we started chanting slogans saying, “Saugandh Ram ki khate hai, mandir wahin banayenge”, “Bharat mein yadi rehna hai toh Vande Mataram kehna hoga”.

With such slogans and chants, we continued our journey but in between, we were stopped at the Tundla station and put in a temporary jail at Agra stadium. After spending 10 days there, I came back.

In 1992 when the mosque was demolished, I had left RSS by then.