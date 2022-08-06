Dalai Lama Honoured With Ladakh’s Highest Civilian Award

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was honoured with the ‘dPal rNgam Duston’ award — the highest civilian honour of Ladakh — for his immense contribution to humanity, especially towards the Union territory, an official said on Saturday, 6 August.

The sixth award was conferred by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh which celebrated the ‘dPal rNgam Duston’ with great fervour on the occasion of its foundation day at Sindhu Ghat on Friday.

The 87-year-old spiritual leader, who is on a visit to the union territory since 15 July, appreciated the gesture and stressed maintaining communal harmony in the region.