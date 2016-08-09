Dadri Lynching: FIR Against Akhlaq’s Family a Conspiracy?

(This story was first published on 9 August, 2016 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives in the backdrop of a fast-track court on 25 March, 2021 starting the trial in the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq, five years after he was allegedly lynched by a mob over suspicion of storing beef in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri.)
The FIR against Akhlaq and his family for cow slaughter has raised several questions. This FIR was registered almost 10 months after Akhlaq’s murder. To find out more about the complainant and the witnesses mentioned in the FIR, The Quint revisited Bisada village in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri district. Our investigation reveals that the complainant did not witness the incident. He filed the FIR on the hearsay of 3 villagers.
Moreover, the eyewitness Prem Singh, who allegedly saw Akhlaq and his family slaughtering a calf, is the uncle of Sanjay Rana and the father of Vishal Rana, one of the accused arrested for Akhlaq’s murder. Not only this, Sanjay Rana – who claims to be a former BJP worker – has the upper hand, since he controls the witnesses and the complainant.
The Quint in its earlier report mentioned Rana’s alleged personal grudge against Akhlaq and his involvement in the latter’s murder. So did Rana orchestrate this FIR against Akhlaq’s family with the help of his relatives/neighbours? Did he concoct a cow slaughter complaint to save his son from indictment?
Unaware that he was being recorded on a spy cam, Rana spoke these inflammatory words about Akhlaq and his family in a public gathering at Bisada village while talking to The Quint. Rana showed no regret for his son’s involvement in Akhlaq’s murder case; instead, he defended him by claiming that the police has falsely implicated him. Through his provocative rhetoric, he tried to instigate the villagers.
Displaying a lack of restraint, he abused Akhlaq and his family in the public gathering.
The bifurcation between the Hindus and the Muslims of the village was very evident in the meeting. Rana also threatened communal tension in the village if Akhlaq’s family was not arrested in the cow slaughter case.
To delve further into the FIR, we decided to meet the complainant, Surajpal. We found that Surajpal was accessible to reporters only through Rana. Nonetheless, he agreed to assist us in the meeting.
70-year-old Surajpal has lived his whole life in Bisada village. After much hesitation, Surajpal told us that he saw nothing. He filed the complaint of cow slaughter with the police on hearsay. He told us that three villagers informed him about the incident.
In September last year, Akhlaq was killed in a mob lynching in Bisada village. But his younger son, Danish, survived despite severe injuries. The police arrested 19 people named by Danish and other family members in their statements.
Surajpal in his FIR, however, claims that all the accused arrested for Akhlaq’s murder are innocent. When we asked him to substantiate his statement, this is what he said:
Reporter: Agar unhone nahi mara toh phir kisne mara? (If they didn’t kill him, then who did?)
When we prodded him further by asking how Danish could be wrong with respect to the names of the accused when he is the eyewitness in his father’s murder, Surajpal went silent.
Surajpal also told us that he went to the police station to file this complaint after Akhlaq’s murder. But no one heard him.
After talking to Surajpal, we realised how crucial it was to speak to the eyewitness and other witnesses. We spoke to a few villagers about meeting Prem Singh. One of the villagers informed us that Prem Singh is the uncle of Sanjay Rana, who is the father of the accused in Akhlaq’s murder.
After hunting for Singh for almost a week, we finally met him in a group of people that included Rana and Surajpal. Singh was very reluctant to speak to us and also accused the media of unnecessarily hyping Akhlaq’s murder. Moreover, people sitting with him tried to stop us from talking to Singh. But we managed to get answers to a few questions.
In the FIR, Surajpal had mentioned that Singh saw Akhlaq and his family slaughtering the calf. Hence, he is the only eyewitness to the crime.
Then why was Prem Singh quiet all these months? And why did he inform Surajpal about the crime instead of the police? Singh said that he would have been booked for Akhlaq’s murder had he approached the police earlier.
Neither Singh nor Rana admitted that they were related because they knew that this would raise several questions about the recent FIR.
We also spoke to the two other witnesses mentioned in the FIR. This is what Jatin Singh, who claimed that they saw Akhlaq taking the calf to his residence, said:
Reporter: Aapne kya dekha? (What did you see?)
Jatin: Humne toh une bachade ko le jate huye dekha. Humne poocha kahan le ja rahe ho. To usne bola ki aise hi ghoom raha hai yeh toh use pal lunga. Phir use kaat diya usne. (I saw him walking the calf and asked him where he was taking it. He replied that the calf was roaming around and he decided to look after it. But then he slaughtered the calf.)
Reporter: Aapne Akhlaq ko dekha le jate huye? (Did you see Akhlaq taking the calf?)
Jatin: Akhlaq le ja raha tha. Ab yeh nahi pata us din kaat use ya do din baad. (Akhlaq was taking the calf. I don’t know whether he slaughtered him that day or after a couple of days.)
The third witness, Ranvir, said that he saw Akhlaq throwing calf carcasses on the street.
Reporter: Kya aap ghatna ke samay mojud the? (Were you present at the crime scene?)
Ranvir: Kali panni me kuch phekte huye dekha Akhlaq ko. (I saw Akhlaq throwing something away in a black poly bag.)
Reporter: Kab dekha? (When did you see this?)
Ranvir: Lag bhag 8 baje 28 sept ko. (At approximately 8 o’ clock on 28 September.)
Reporter: Kaha phekte dekha? (Where did you see him throwing it?)
Ranvir: Transformer ke pass... uske andar safed khaal thi. (Near the transformer... it had a white carcass inside.)
Reporter: Aapko kaise pata ki wo bachade ki hi thi? (How do you know the carcass was that of a calf?)
Ranvir: Yeh hume nahi pata, hume toh yeh pata hai ki wo safed pashu ki khal hai, baki toh lab batayega (That I don’t know. I only know that the carcass belonged to a white animal. The rest will be determined by the lab.)
Reporter: Phir aapne kya kiya? (What did you do next?)
Ranvir: Phir kya, hum chale gaye apne ghar. (What else, I went home.)
Despite rigorous effort, we were prevented from meeting any of the witnesses in isolation from the others. None of the witnesses provided us with any concrete evidence to support their testimony.
The question remains: Will this FIR further victimise Akhlaq’s family?
Will UP police conduct a fair investigation and reveal the truth, or play into the hands of people with vested interests?
Will Bisada village become the epicentre of communal tensions in the upcoming UP assembly elections?
