'Dadra Nagar Haveli Win Has Opened Many Doors for Shiv Sena': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena won its first Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra on Tuesday, 2 November, as Kalaben Delkar, the wife of late MP Mohan Delkar, won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat by a comfortable margin of 51,269 votes.

Seen as the architect of this historic victory, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut spoke to The Quint about expanding the party's footprint at the national level.