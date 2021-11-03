'Dadra Nagar Haveli Win Has Opened Many Doors for Shiv Sena': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. Image used for representational purposes.
Shiv Sena won its first Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra on Tuesday, 2 November, as Kalaben Delkar, the wife of late MP Mohan Delkar, won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat by a comfortable margin of 51,269 votes.
Seen as the architect of this historic victory, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut spoke to The Quint about expanding the party's footprint at the national level.
Raut asserted that the Dadra and Nagar Haveli win has 'opened many doors' for the party.
On the Shiv Sena's long-standing alliance with the BJP and what it had meant for the Hindu vote, he added:
Speaking on the BJP claiming a copyright on Hindutva, Raut told The Quint:
On the upcoming polls, the leader said the Shiv Sena will be contesting elections in Gujarat.
"The road to Dadra-Nagar Haveli passes through Gujarat," the leader said.
Further, the leader also spoke on the recently concluded bypolls and said that they reflect BJP's defeat.
Citing the formation of Janata Dal against the Congress in 1978, Raut said that all parties must come together to beat the BJP and prevent dictatorship.
On the 2025 general elections, Raut said, "Shiv Sena will consider to be a part of UPA, but an alliance with the NDA is highly unlikely."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)