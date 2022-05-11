Cyclone Asani: Red Alert Issued for Andhra Amid Strong Winds, Turbulent Sea

Contrary to earlier predictions regarding Cyclone Asani's direction, the cyclone has changed its direction and is likely going to touch Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada coast on Wednesday, 11 May, the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda said late on Tuesday.

She added that after touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a cyclone warning and a red alert have been issued in Andhra Pradesh.