Cyclone Asani: Red Alert Issued for Andhra Amid Strong Winds, Turbulent Sea

A river traffic police personnel makes an announcement as part of precautionary measures against Cyclone Asani, on the banks of Ganga river, in Kolkata, Tuesday, 10 May.
(Photo: PTI)
Contrary to earlier predictions regarding Cyclone Asani's direction, the cyclone has changed its direction and is likely going to touch Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada coast on Wednesday, 11 May, the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda said late on Tuesday.
She added that after touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, a cyclone warning and a red alert have been issued in Andhra Pradesh.
As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD's) latest update, Cyclone Asani lies about 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 170 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 300 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; 540 km south-southwest of Gopalpur and 650 km southwest of Puri in Odisha. At 11.30 pm last night, the storm was moving 12 kmph.
Sunanda further informed that due to the cyclone effect, the IMD has given danger signal number 10 to the Kakinada, Ganagavaram and Bhimunipatanm ports.
Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has postponed the examinations slated for Wednesday. Rest of the examination schedule from 12 May to 25 May remains unchanged.
(With inputs from ANI.)
