TMC To Win West Bengal; MK Stalin To Be TN CM: CVoter Exit Polls

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted on Thursday, 29 April, survey agency CVoter released predictions for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

While Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to retain power with a thin majority, the DMK-Congress alliance is expected to win with a massive number of seats in Tamil Nadu, paving way for MK Stalin’s first stint as the chief minister.

The fate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan hangs in the balance as both LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are expected to come very close to the majority mark.

Similar might be the case for the NDA in Assam as even the UPA is expected to come close to the majority mark. In the Union Territory of Puducherry, the NDA is expected to grab power with a comfortable majority.

Here are the exact state-wise projections: