‘Culprits Will Face Action to Be Remembered’: Yogi on Rape Cases

UP CM Yogi Aditya nath said the government is committed to the safety and progress of women in UP.

Uttar Prdesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 2 October took to Twitter to condemn the rape cases that came to light in the past week in Hathras, Balrampur, Bulandshahr and Azamgarh and said that the culprits will face consequences that will set an example for others. “The ones who even think of harming the respect and dignity of the mothers and sisters of UP will be destroyed. They will face consequences of the kind that will set an example to others. The government is committed to the safety and progress of your sisters and mothers. This is our commitment, this is our promise,” he tweeted in Hindi.

UP CM Adityanath’s comments come amid protests against the UP government’s handing of the Hathras gang-rape case, with the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) demanding his resignation. The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped and murdered, allegedly by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, was allegedly ‘forcibly cremated’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours on Wednesday, 30 September. Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member SIT to probe into the alleged rape and has asked for a report in seven days. Hours after the cremation, protests broke out in the district, with people marching on the streets demanding justice for the victim.

