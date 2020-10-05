Two CRPF Jawans Killed, 3 Injured in Militant Attack in Pulwama 

The attack took place in the Kandzal area of Pampore bypass in Pulwama.

Two CRPF soldiers were killed and three others injured in a militant attack on Monday, 5 October.

The militants attacked a road opening party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at 12:50 pm in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, IANS reported.

