'Cross-Border Implications': MHA Counters Plea on Reopening Nizamuddin Markaz

In a bid to justify the continued COVID-19 restrictions in place at Nizamuddin Markaz, the union government on Monday, 13 September, told the Delhi High Court that the alleged cases relating to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which had become a COVID-19 hotspot in March last year, are 'serious and have cross-border implications,' The Indian Express reported.
Gupta questioned Rajat Nair, the counsel for the government, on the prolonged closing of the premises, and said that they can't be 'kept locked forever', The New Indian Express reported.
However, responding to the petition filed by the Waqf Board, the Ministry of Home Affairs replied,
Further, the union government's counsel raised an objection to the petition itself, and said that any legal action seeking reopening of the property can only be taken by the lessee of the premises.
To this, the Waqf board, represented by Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq submitted that the government was creating confusion and bringing up "irrelevant issues".
Issuing a notice on an application submitted by the managing committee of Masjid Bangle Wali and Madrasa Kashif-ul-Uloom for impleadment in the case, the court sought the board's reply to the government's affidavit and scheduled the matter for 16 November.
