‘Criminals Do’: CM Channi Hits Back at Sidhu for ‘Police Wet Their Pants’ Remark

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Erum Gour/The Quint).
In the wake Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks that an MLA makes "police wet their pants", Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday, 31 December urged the police to not to bend under political pressure.
"Those who are criminals and anti-social elements... their pants become wet on seeing a Punjab police officer," the chief minister said at a function at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex in Jalandhar.
The Channi's assertion comes days after Sidhu made defamatory comments against police at a political rally.
Sidhu mocked the police and told his party workers to make cops "wet their pants". When asked by reporters about his remarks, Sidhu said it should not be taken literally and that it was his way of saying that the grand old party wields authority.
However, the remark triggered a dissent from all quarters, including the state police cadre, with many denouncing Sidhu for his remarks.
Speaking to ANI, Chandigarh DSP Dilsher S Chandel said, “It's very shameful that a senior leader insults police force that provides him protection. Without police, even a rickshaw puller won't obey their instructions.”
According to an NDTV repot, DSP Chandel has also filed a defamation suit against Sidhu for his remarks.
Former Punjab Chief Minster and Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh also hit out against Sidhu on Twitter, stating that it was shameful and that “a leader must give respect to earn respect".
