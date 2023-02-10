Government Withdraws Call To Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on 14 February

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday, 10 February, withdrew their appeal to celebrate 14 February as 'Cow Hug Day', after directions from the central government.
(Photo: iStock)
"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14 February 2023 stands withdrawn," an AWBI statement read.
This comes after the appeal released by AWBI on 6 February received widespread criticism and sparked a meme fest on the internet.
The government advisory body said that hugging a cow will bring "emotional richness" and will increase "individual and collective happiness."
