Government Withdraws Call To Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on 14 February

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday, 10 February, withdrew their appeal to celebrate 14 February as the 'Cow Hug Day', after directions from the central government.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14 February 2023 stands withdrawn," an AWBI statement read.