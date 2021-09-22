COVID Reproductive Value Falls Below 1 in September

Image used for representational purposes.
Researchers have found out that R-value or reproductive number for COVID-19 in India, which indicates the spread of the infection, has dropped from 1.17 in August to 0.92 in mid-September.
Notably, the R-values of Maharashtra and Kerala are below 1, giving a much needed relief to the two states with the highest number of active cases, news agency PTI reported.
At the end of August, the R-value was 1.17. It declined to 1.11 between 4-7 September and has remained under 1 since then.
Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, has been leading a team of researchers who calculate the R-value.
He was quoted as saying, “The good news is that India’s R-value has continued to be less than 1, as is that of Kerala and Maharashtra, the two states having the highest number of active cases”, PTI reported.
The R-value reveals how ‘efficiently’ a virus is spreading, by referring to how many people an infected person infects on average.
During the peak of the second wave, the R-value in the country was estimated to be 1.37 between 9 March to 21 April. It declined to 1.18 between 24 April to 1 May, and further dropped to 1.10 between 29 April to 7 May, PTI reported.
Currently, the R-value slightly increased between 14-19 September to 0.92 from 0.86 between 11-15 September.
As per the Health Ministry, the recovery rate presently stands at 97.75 percent. The weekly positivity rate (2.08 percent) has been less than 3 percent for last 88 days.
