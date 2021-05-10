COVID+ Report Not Mandatory for Treatment at Hospitals: Govt to SC

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre has submitted that all central and state government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been directed to ensure that no person is refused admission over lack of a valid identity card that doesn’t belong to the city where the hospital is located, or a positive COVID-19 test report.
Submitted on the night of Sunday, 10 May, the Centre’s affidavit pertains to a suo motu case by the apex court for ensuring essential supplies and services during the health emergency.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has conveyed to all state governments regarding the policy of setting up three-tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases, the affidavit states.
It also added that as the vaccination of the entire country is not possible in one stretch due to no ‘detailed planning time,’ inoculating the vulnerable groups will be of prime importance, it said.
The affidavit also addresses the national policy on health centres for treatment of COVID-19.
It said that the guidance document issued in this regard on 7 April, 2020, mandates setting up of:
The Centre noted that no patient will be refused services on any count. This included essential medicines and oxygen.
The government notified the top court that admissions to hospitals are to be based on need and it will be ensured that beds are not occupied by those who do not need hospitalisation.
The notice also stated that chief of all states and Union Territories had been asked to issue circulars incorporating these directions within three days, which shall be in force till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.
Further, owing to the need of trained human resources to combat the health emergency, it stated, "The Centre also submitted that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary Health/Medical education of all States and UTs, to provide for extraordinary measures to augment the need of medical staff in the country.”
