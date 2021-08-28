'Avoid Large Gatherings During Festive Season': MHA Extends COVID Lockdown

The MHA noted that the overall pandemic situation at the national level now appears to be largely stable.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, 28 August, extended the existing COVID-19 enforcement of containment measures till September 30 and asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to strictly follow the earlier directions issued by the MHA and Ministry of Union Health & Family Welfare.
In an order issued by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday, the ministry said, "In the exercise of powers, conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure compliance to the containment measures for COVID-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will remain in force up to 30 September 2021."
In a separate communication with states and UTs, he noted that the weekly enforcement data received from across the country with regard to wearing face masks in public, maintaining social distancing norms, and imposition of fines indicate a downward trend, but asked the state governments and UT administrations to augment their efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease.
Bhalla also directed state administration to fix responsibility of the district officials if any failures occurred in effective enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour.
"We need to continue our focus on the five-fold strategy – test, track, treat, vaccination, and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour," he added.
Noting that the country has made a significant progress in vaccination, Bhalla also asked the states and the UTs to continue their vaccination programmes so as to inoculate the maximum number of eligible persons and also to ensure that areas having no virus or low virus transmission are adequately protected by increasing testing and other surveillance measures.
