COVID-19: India Records 41,806 New Cases, 581 Deaths on Thursday

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates.
India on Thursday, 15 July, reported 41,806 new coronavirus cases. The death toll increased by 581, taking the total deaths in the country to 4,11,989.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,32,041 active cases across the country, while 3,01,43,850 patients have been discharged so far, with 39,130 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with the CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala on 16 July to discuss the COVID-19 situation
Delhi reported 77 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.10 percent, and one death on Wednesday
Indonesia surpassed India's daily COVID-19 case numbers, marking a new Asian virus epicentre.
West Bengal extended the COVID-19-related restrictions till 30 July, with several relaxations in effect.
Bihar's Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, "We're aiming to vaccinated everyone by December based on vaccine production and availability. We designed COVID vaccination drive accordingly. We've vaccinated 100 percent eligible population of some parts including Piprakothi and Raxaul with first dose," ANI reported.
Published: 15 Jul 2021,09:49 AM IST