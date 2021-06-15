‘No Vaccine, May Have Killed My Husband’: Air India Pilot’s Wife

Shalu Rana, wife of Air India Pilot, Captain Sandeep Rana, is still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband, who died due to COVID-19 on 13 May 2021.

Captain Rana is one of five Air India Pilots who lost their lives due to COVID in the month of May. He flew the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and had been operating mostly Vande Bharat flights and cargo flights since May 2020.

In an aviation career of 35 years, he had worked at Air India for 32 years. He had trained many captains and first officers during his time.