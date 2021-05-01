‘Not Humans, Humanity is Dying’: COVID Hero Jitender Singh Shunty

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia/Mohd Irshad Alam



The super spreader second COVID-19 wave in India has locked up most of us at home. But there are some good samaritans who are out there helping those in need.

One such person is Jitender Singh Shunty, who has been running a free ambulance service, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, in East Delhi, for over two decades.

He has set up a makeshift office outside the Seemapuri crematorium. His team has been picking up bodies from hospitals and homes free of cost right through the pandemic. But he says the last few weeks have been nightmarish.