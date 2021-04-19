Oxygen Express on Track As Mumbai Suburbs Emerge as Hubs

"Before we begin running the trains, the feasibility in both these places needed to be checked. Sending empty tanks is a common move and is easy to transport via train, that makes it possible to send Liquid Medical Oxygen to whichever location in not just Maharashtra, but across India," said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railways.

Whether building a ramp, fitting the specific size of tankers to fit on rail wagons, was decided on the basis of trail results and the infrastructure available. Multiple workers are engaged in building test ramps to load tankers on trains, at Boisar and Kalamboli stations. The flat 32-wagon (open rake/ coach) will travel to Odisha (Rourkela), Jharkhand (Bokaro, Jamshedpur) and Andhra Pradesh (Vishakapatnam), with the first train leaving on 19 April.

"Keeping in mind the current medical crisis and emergency and the demand and request from the Maharashtra government, we supported accordingly. The technical trials were successful and now we can run them on key corridors," added Thakur. In order to ensure that parameters of transportation are tested, trials were conducted at various locations. A single 32-car train can bear a load of 32 tankers and a carrying capacity of about 15-16 tonnes of liquid oxygen.